A routine traffic stop on the city’s south side Tuesday morning led to multiple arrests and the seizure of a large amount of drugs.
According to a Kokomo Police Department press release, officers were on patrol near the intersection of Markland Avenue and Armstrong Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday when they observed a silver Buick traveling southbound on Armstrong at a high rate of speed.
Officers began pursuing the vehicle and caught up with it in a nearby driveway, the release stated.
Upon initial contact, officers detected the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and further investigation led police to seize a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, heroin, a loaded 9mm handgun and money, the release noted.
Arrested in the incident were Frankfort residents Christopher Cook, 29, and Calee Albertson, 18, and Mulberry resident Sara Hensley, 19.
All three are currently facing charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, being a violent felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony, dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of a firearm without a permit, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Cook is also facing an additional charge of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, while Albertson and Hensley are facing an additional charge each of visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
The three are being held at the Howard County jail on $35,000 cash bond with no 10%, and their initial hearings have not yet been set in Howard Circuit Court.
