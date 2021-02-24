PERU — Police say a Florida man was caught on Monday driving 112 mph on U.S. 31 in a Honda Accord with marijuana inside.
Police said an Indiana State Police trooper was on routine patrol at around 6:40 p.m. near 600 North when he observed the Honda traveling at a high rate of speed, according to a release.
After activating his in-car radar, the trooper clocked the vehicle driving 110 mph in the posted 60-mph zone. About a mile later, another trooper clocked the Honda driving 112 mph.
Troopers initiated a traffic stop on the Honda. The driver was identified as Jose Del Carmen Landero, 20, of Hialeah, Florida.
Police said they smelled marijuana from inside the vehicle. Further investigation revealed Del Carmen Landero was allegedly driving while under the influence of a controlled substance.
Del Carmen Landero was incarcerated at the Miami County Jail on charges of reckless driving at an unreasonably high speed, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated controlled substance.
