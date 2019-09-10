The Howard County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a recent telephone scam that has already claimed several victims in recent weeks.
According to a HCSO press release, the scammer on the other end of the telephone poses as Capt. Jordan Buckley and tries to solicit money for a made-up cause, asking for that payment to be either in the form of gift cards or Western Union transfers.
The scam was thought to be localized to just the Howard County area, the release noted, but there have been recent reports of residents from as far away as Fort Wayne and Plainfield who have received this particular message.
"Neither myself nor anyone from the HCSO will call you and request money or gift cards for any reason," Buckley stated in the release. "This includes donations, arrest warrants, tax warrants, etcetera."
If you have been the recipient of one of these scam calls, you are encouraged to contact the HCSO at 765-457-1105 to let the department know where they are continuing to occur.
