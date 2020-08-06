With school back in session for many area schools, the Howard County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about the dangers of school bus stop-arm violations.
As part of its safety protocols, the department will also be enacting several overtime patrol deputies to assist in the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) program, according to a HCSD media release.
Those deputies will be positioned along bus stops and routes throughout the county, looking for stop-arm violators and motorists who are driving dangerously in areas where large populations of children may be present.
SAVE is a program that was developed in 2019 by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, with the goal of identifying problem areas where the highest number of stop-arm violations occur, the release noted.
In 2019, thousands of bus drivers throughout the state took part in a survey and reported more than 2,500 stop-arm violations in a single day, police stated in the release, equating to around 450,000 violations that could have occurred during the 2019 school year.
Here in Indiana, it’s illegal for motorists to pass a school bus that is stopped and has its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended, except for the case of a multi-lane road divided by a physical barrier or unpaved medium.
“Always err on the side of caution when it comes to school bus safety,” ICJI Executive Director Devon McDonald said in the release. “If you’re not sure what to do, just stop. The best way to think about it is to drive like it’s your child boarding or riding that bus.”
Sheriff’s Sgt. Justin Markley also wrote in the release that any motorist who violates the extended stop-arm policy is jeopardizing “the safety of every child on that bus.”
“Pay attention to the road,” he noted, “and if you see a bus with flashing yellow lights, that means slow down and get ready to stop — not go faster. As drivers, we’re all responsible for school bus safety.”
Drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus can be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000. If that action injures someone, the offense rises to a Level 6 felony, punishable by six months to two-and-a-half years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
