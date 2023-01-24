A Fort Wayne woman has been charged in connection to a fatal crash last August after toxicology reports show she reportedly had drugs in her system.
Kyra Potts, 21, is now facing charges of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a scheduled I or II controlled substance, a Level 4 felony; causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II substance, a Level 5 felony; and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, for her alleged role in the case, per online court records.
On Aug. 7, 2022, authorities responded to a fatal crash near the intersection of U.S. 31 and U.S. 35, according to a recently filed probable cause affidavit.
Per witness testimony and investigation into the incident, police determined a 2001 Lexus — driven by Potts — was traveling northbound when it crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes of traffic, the affidavit stated
The Lexus then struck a 2014 Chevrolet — driven by Rebecca Hayden of Martinsville — head on, court records note.
Along with Hayden, two other occupants were also in the Chevrolet, and police in the affidavit identified them as 60-year-old James Hayden and a juvenile.
James Hayden was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators on scene administered a preliminary breath test to Potts at the scene, and she allegedly blew a .024, which is below the legal limit.
She was also transported by paramedics and a Howard County Sheriff’s Department deputy to St. Vincent Hospital, where she was then administered a blood draw, according to the affidavit.
The results of that blood draw appeared to show that Potts had marijuana in her bloodstream at the time the crash occurred, per the affidavit.
In an interview with police, Potts reportedly stated she had been drinking alcohol and using marijuana the night before at a concert and she believed she fell asleep at the wheel of her vehicle.
Potts has been released from the Howard County Jail on pretrial services, and she has a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. April 25, inside Howard Superior Court II.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.