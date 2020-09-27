A Kokomo man was arrested on Sunday after an early-morning shooting that left one man dead on the city’s north side.
The incident now marks the city’s fifth homicide of the year.
According to a Kokomo Police Department press release, Daniel R. Bray Jr., 34, is now facing preliminary charges of voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony, reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony, criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, for his alleged role in the incident.
He is being held without bond at the Howard County Jail, and his initial hearing is still pending.
Officers were initially dispatched to the area of Fischer and North Washington streets around 4:42 a.m. Sunday in reference to the shooting incident, which investigators later learned took place after a previous altercation at The Country Palace earlier in the morning involving a hit-and-run, according to the release.
The release also stated that that previous altercation carried over to a property in the 2400 block of North Washington Street, where several individuals had apparently gathered.
It was at that time that Bray allegedly brandished a firearm and fired a single shot at Kokomo residents James D. Conwell, 34, and Cody Kuefner, 23, investigators said.
Conwell and Kuefner were both transported to St. Vincent Kokomo, where Kuefner was pronounced deceased from his injuries.
Conwell’s condition is still unknown at this time.
An autopsy for Kuefner is scheduled for Monday at Community Howard Regional Health, the release noted, under the direction of the Howard County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with additional information on this case is urged to contact Det. Dustin Spicer at 765-457-7369 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
