A 19-year-old was shot multiple times early Thursday morning at a Kokomo apartment complex.
According to a KPD media release, police were called to the F-Row of the Garden Square Apartments, 800 E. Hoffer St., at 1:24 a.m. on Thursday in reference to a shooting in progress.
Upon arrival, police located a 19-year-old male who was suffering from several gunshot wounds, the release stated.
Police have not released his identity at this time.
The male was transported to Community Howard Hospital and then flown to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment, and police indicated that he was in stable condition at the time of the media release.
After interviewing witnesses on scene, police also released the description of two vehicles they believe were involved in the incident.
The first vehicle is described as a gold SUV, while police believe the second is a red 4-door sedan.
If anyone has any information on these vehicles or the shooting incident itself that can help police in their investigation, you are urged to contact Det. Brent Wines at 765-456-7342 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
