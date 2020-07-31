A 17-year-old male who police believe was involved in a recent shooting incident that left a 12-year-old boy injured is now being charged as an adult.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office, Braxton Cobb, of Kokomo, is now facing a Level 1 felony charge of attempted murder for his role in the incident.
Per Indiana law, Cobb, if convicted, could see anywhere from 20 to 40 years in jail and up to a $10,000 fine.
Shortly after 6 p.m. on July 14, officers with the Kokomo Police Department were dispatched to the Terrace Meadows Apartments, 605 Marsha Court, in reference to shots fired, the affidavit noted. When police arrived on scene, they located a 12-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and chest.
The 12-year-old was transported to Community Howard Hospital and then flown to Riley Hospital for Children for extensive treatment, and police indicate that he is currently in stable condition.
As he was receiving treatment for his injuries, authorities asked the boy if he knew who shot him, and he stated “Braxton,” though he couldn’t recall his last name, the affidavit stated.
Witnesses at the scene also told police that two shirtless Black males had been observed running westbound from the area shortly after the shooting occurred. A short time later, two individuals matching that description were located in the area of LaFountain and Southway Boulevard — in the vicinity of the old Marsh Supermarket.
When police located the two individuals — identified as Rayshone K. Jones, 18, Kokomo, and a juvenile whose name has not been released due to his age — the pair stated that they ran from the apartment complex after the shooting occurred and provided police with Cobb’s name as someone connected to the shooting.
Court documents went on to state that an officer on scene who was previously familiar with Cobb did appear to observe the 17-year-old on area surveillance footage holding a handgun and getting into a white Nissan passenger vehicle near the scene.
That vehicle then left the immediate area where it had been parked, only to stop a short time later.
Surveillance footage then showed the Nissan’s driver’s side door open, and police later discovered upon further investigation into the case that several spent shell casings were located in that spot, the affidavit noted.
Throughout the course of the investigation, police also continued to question Jones and the juvenile who had both been detained near Marsh.
During their conversations with police, the juvenile told authorities that Cobb and he “did not like each other,” and he observed Cobb drive past Marsha Court earlier on the same day of the incident.
The juvenile went on to state that around the time of the shooting, he was near Jones’ apartment and had observed a white vehicle parked in the apartment complex’s parking lot that he was “suspicious of.”
As the vehicle drove past Jones’ apartment, the driver’s side door opened, and the driver then began firing a handgun in their direction, the juvenile told police.
It was then that the 12-year-old was struck, the affidavit indicated.
While police were still conducting those interviews, a vehicle matching the Nissan’s description was located near the intersection of Market Street and Vaile Avenue, court records noted, and witnesses told police that Cobb was observed getting out of that vehicle and into another one.
That second vehicle — in which Cobb was a passenger — was later stopped by police.
A search warrant was later obtained for that second vehicle — a GMC pickup truck — and the affidavit stated that police ended up locating a handgun and a handgun magazine, as well as ammunition located inside a backpack in the bed of the truck.
Cobb was arrested without incident and refused to provide a statement, court records noted.
He is currently being held without bond at the Howard County jail, and he has a pre-trial hearing set for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 inside Howard County Superior Court 4.
