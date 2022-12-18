TIPTON – Two teenagers were killed in an early Sunday morning rollover accident.
Connor Gavin Petro, 18, of Sheridan, and Adam Michael Gordon Johnson, 17, of Kokomo, died in the crash, according to Tipton County Coroner Robert Nichols, Tribune news partner WTHR reported Sunday afternoon.
Petro was driving a compact smart car in Tipton County, with Johnson as his passenger. At around 2 a.m., Petro lost control of the car, crashing near the intersection of Indiana 19 and Division Road.
The car rolled several times in the crash, ejecting Petro and Johnson.
Another driver saw the crashed car at around 2:07 a.m. and called 911 for help, Nichols told WTHR.
Petro and Johnson were pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicle was involved in the crash.
Police are investigating the crash. At this time, Nichols said drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been a factor in the crash. Police believe speed may have contributed to the accident.
The Tipton County Sheriff’s Department, which is handling the investigation, was assisted at the scene by both Nichols and the Cicero Township Volunteer Fire Department.
