Police say a 24-year-old Kokomo woman was killed early Saturday morning after the vehicle she was riding in crashed into another vehicle on the city’s west side.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, the woman, who has not been identified by police as of Sunday afternoon, was a passenger in a 2016 black Nissan Altima that was involved in a police pursuit just minutes before the crash.
Shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, police attempted a traffic stop on the Nissan at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets, but the driver, later identified as William Lane, 34, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, fled police, the release noted, heading toward the east side of the city.
Per the release, officers lost sight of the Nissan, and they terminated the pursuit.
At approximately 3:25 a.m., other officers were dispatched to the intersection of Jefferson Street and Berkley Road for a personal injury crash involving two vehicles, the release stated.
As officers arrived on scene, they noticed the Nissan was one of the vehicles involved in the accident, according to the release, and that it struck a 2015 Dodge Ram truck.
Lane, along with the driver of the Dodge Ram, James Conwell, 35, of Kokomo, were both transported to an area hospital for treatment, the release stated.
Another passenger in the Nissan was also transported to the hospital for further evaluation, and police are still looking for a fourth passenger that exited the Nissan and fled the scene.
Authorities believe that impaired driving played a role in the crash, and the incident remains under investigation at this time.
Officials with the Kokomo Police Department are asking any citizen in the area of the crash to check their home surveillance systems to see if they captured any events leading up to the crash or the incident itself, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Troy Hintz at 765-456-7293.
You can also contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
