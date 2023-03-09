The Court of Appeals of Indiana has upheld the murder conviction of a Kokomo man and his 55-year sentence.
The court, in an opinion written by Judge Rudolph Pyle, ruled there is a sufficient amount of evidence to support William Austin Mealer’s murder conviction. Judges Patricia Riley and Margret Robb both concur.
Mealer was found guilty by a jury in October 2021 of murdering Dennis Vincent of Kokomo.
The appeals court also ruled that Mealer’s sentence of 55 years, all executed, in prison was not “inappropriate” and that Howard County Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray did not abuse her discretion when she did not mention in her sentencing statement why a portion of Mealer’s sentence was not suspended.
Mealer filed his appellate brief in October, arguing that the Court of Appeals should reverse his guilty conviction, revise his sentencing and order that part of his sentence be suspended.
According to court documents and trial testimony, the shooting was the result of an argument between the two men over possession of a shotgun Mealer gave to Vincent.
During the trial, Mealer said he visited Vincent’s house to retrieve the shotgun but was told by Vincent that it was not at the house but at a house on East Taylor Street. Mealer, during his trial testimony, claimed he killed Vincent in self-defense following a struggle after Vincent pulled a gun on him while the two were walking to East Taylor Street.
The prosecution argued that Mealer shot Vincent in cold blood and in anger over the fact Vincent wasn’t going to give the shotgun back, possibly because Vincent didn’t have it anymore. The main crux of the prosecution’s argument was that Mealer’s story was unlikely because of the physical evidence at the crime scene, including that Vincent was shot four times from the back, and that Mealer fled the scene and hid the gun — both things the state argued were actions of someone guilty of “cold-blooded” murder.
The Court of Appeals was also not swayed by Mealer’s argument of self-defense.
“However, our review of the evidence reveals that Mealer shot Vincent four times, twice in the back and twice in the back of the head,” Judge Pyle wrote. “We have previously stated that the firing of multiple shots undercuts a claim of self-defense. Therefore, even if Mealer had been justified in using some level of force, the jury could have reasonably determined that he used unreasonable force when he shot Vincent four times in the back. … Ultimately, Mealer’s argument is nothing more than an invitation to reweigh the evidence and judge the credibility of the witnesses, which we will not do.”
The court was also not swayed that Murray abused her discretion when she chose not to discuss why she decided not to suspend a portion of Mealer’s sentence. Pyle wrote that a trial court judge can abuse his or her discretion in a handful of ways, since Murray sentenced Mealer to the advisory sentence for murder — 55 years — she “was not required to enter a sentencing statement,” nor is a judge required to specifically articulate why they did not select all the alternative sentences.
That said, Murray did enter a sentencing statement in which she considered both aggravating and mitigating factors.
Here, the trial court entered a complete sentencing statement even though it was not required to do so,” Pyle writes. “We find no abuse of the trial court’s discretion.”
Lastly, Mealer argued that his sentence of 55 years was “inappropriate” given his lack of a criminal history and that, in his opinion, the killing was in self-defense.
The Court of Appeals ruled Mealer’s argument wasn’t enough to persuade them that an advisory sentence is inappropriate even though Mealer has no prior criminal history. The Court of Appeals did not note that Mealer was written up “multiple” times during his incarceration at the Howard County Jail for destruction and misuse of Howard County property.
“Based on the nature of the offense and his character, Mealer has failed to persuade this Court that his fifty-five (55) year advisory sentence is inappropriate,” Judge Pyle writes.
