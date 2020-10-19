TIPTON – The Indiana Court of Appeals has vacated four felony charges against a Chicago man who fired a gun at two people at Love’s Truck Stop, saying the charges violated the state’s new test to determine double jeopardy.
Javier S. Thurman was arrested in December 2018 after a shooting was reported early that morning at the truck stop located at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Ind. 28.
During the investigation, officers determined that a motorist had parked at the fuel pumps and went inside to pre-pay for fuel. While inside, the motorist saw the lights on his vehicle come on and he went outside.
He told deputies that he saw Thurman get out of his vehicle. As the victim approached Thurman, he pulled out a handgun and fired twice at the victim, striking him once in the leg, according to police. However, a knife in the victim’s pocket kept the bullet from penetrating his body. The victim then ran for cover and was not seriously injured.
Thurman then approached another motorist in the parking lot of the travel plaza and demanded a ride, but the owner of the vehicle refused. Thurman fired another shot, this time striking the vehicle, police said.
Thurman ended up fleeing the scene but was later apprehended by police in the middle of U.S. 31 after he attempted to gain entry into another vehicle to escape.
Thurman was convicted on two felony charges of attempted murder, along with two charges each of pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness. He was sentenced to 75 years in prison on the two attempted murder charges, and two-and-a-half years each on the four other felony charges.
Thurman challenged his conviction, arguing the charges of criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm violated the state’s double jeopardy law, which says people can’t be charged twice for the same offense.
The Indiana Court of Appeals agreed, pointing to a ruling from the Indiana Supreme Court made last year regarding the constitutional tests in resolving claims of double jeopardy.
In that ruling, the supreme court said the new test for determining double jeopardy involved first looking to the statutes themselves. If either statute clearly permits multiple punishments, whether “expressly or by unmistakable implication,” the court’s inquiry comes to an end and there is no violation of double jeopardy.
However, if the defendant’s actions were “so compressed in terms of time, place, singleness of purpose, and continuity of action as to constitute a single transaction,” then the prosecutor may charge the offenses only as alternative sanctions the ruling said. If the defendant’s actions prove otherwise, a court may convict on each charged offense.
The court of appeals said under the new test, Thurman’s charges of pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness violated the double jeopardy law since his actions were “so compressed in terms of time, place, singleness of purpose, and continuity of action, that they constitute one continuous transaction.”
The court said those charges were included within the attempted murder charges, and so could not be charged again. The court then ordered the four charges to be vacated and sent the case back to Tipton Circuit Court to “enter a sentence consistent with this opinion.”
