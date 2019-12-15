Scott Bell was sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. On operating while intoxicated, to 913 days, with 14 days executed and the balance on supervised probation. On leaving the scene of an accident, to 180 days, with 14 days executed and the balance on supervised probation, with seven actual days and 14 days of jail time credit served. Those sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Elizabeth Chapel was sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe, counterfeiting and theft. On all charges, to 913 days, with 180 days executed and the balance on supervised probation, with 89 actual days and 178 days of jail time credit served. The sentences will run concurrently. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Guadalupe McGuire was sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of two counts of resisting law enforcement and one count each of criminal recklessness, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving. On the first count of resisting law enforcement, to 913 days suspended to supervised probation. On the second count of resisting law enforcement, to 365 days suspended to supervised probation. On the remaining charges, to 180 days suspended. Those sentences will run concurrently, and the defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees. The defendant has no jail time credit served.
Brett Allen Patton, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of theft, to 730 days, with 22 days in jail, 365 days on work release and the balance on supervised probation, with 11 actual days and 22 days of jail time credit served. The sentence will run consecutively with another unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Anna M. Pettit, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of unlawful possession of a syringe, to 730 days, with 250 days executed and the balance on supervised probation, with 125 actual days and 250 days of jail time credit served. The sentence will run consecutively with an unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Miqueal Lydel Redmond was sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 to strangulation and domestic battery. On strangulation, to 913 days, with 104 days in jail, 365 days on in-home detention and the balance to supervised probation. On domestic battery, to 365 days executed, with 52 actual days and 104 days of jail time credit served. The sentences will run concurrently but will also run consecutively with an unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Jesse Shepard was sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of trafficking with an inmate and possession of a controlled substance. On both charges, to 1,460 days, with 365 days to work release, 365 days to in-home detention and the balance to supervised probation, with 100 actual days and 133 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Michael Spencer Jr., sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of petition to revoke, to 177 days executed in jail, with 40 actual days and 80 days of jail time credit served.
Donald Lee Winchester, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of unlawful possession of a syringe, to 913 days, with 183 days in jail and the balance on work release, with 76 actual days and 152 days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay all court costs and fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.