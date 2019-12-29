Quincy Hayes was sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 on two counts of battery against a public safety official and one count each of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. On battery against a public safety officer, to 913 days, with 152 days executed in jail, 273 days on in-home detention and the balance on supervised probation. On resisting law enforcement, to 365 days, with 152 days executed in jail and the balance suspended. On possession of marijuana, to 180 days, with 152 days executed in jail and the balance suspended. On operating a vehicle while intoxicated, to 60 days, with all those days suspended. The sentences will all run concurrently. The defendant has 76 actual days and 152 days of jail time credit served in four of the counts, as well as 30 actual days and 60 days of jail time credit in another. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay for all court costs and fees, as well as forfeit driving privileges for 183 days.
Trenton Lewis, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of battery, to 365 days, with two days executed and the balance on supervised probation, with one actual day and two days of jail time credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay $7,000 in restitution and pay all other court costs and fees.
Miqueal Lydel Redmond was sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and resisting law enforcement. On possession of methamphetamine, to 913 days, with four days executed in jail, 365 days in work release and the balance on supervised probation. On possession of marijuana, to 180 days executed on work release. On possession of a controlled substance, to 365 days executed on work release. On resisting law enforcement, to 365 days executed on work release. The sentences will run concurrently but consecutively with another unrelated case. The defendant has two actual days and four days of jail credit served. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Brett Allen Patton, sentenced in Howard Superior Court 1 for theft, to 730 days, with 22 days executed in jail, 365 days on work release and the balance suspended to supervised probation, with 11 actual days and 22 days of jail time credit served. The sentence will run consecutively with another unrelated case. The defendant was also ordered to pay for and complete a drug and alcohol program and pay all court costs and fees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.