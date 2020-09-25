An Atlanta, Indiana man died Thursday after his semi-truck hit two trees.
John Henderson, 49, was driving a 1994 Mack semi-truck northbound on Indiana 213 north of County Road 300 South when his vehicle's front passenger side tire blew, causing the semi-truck to travel of the road and strike two trees, according to Indiana State Police.
Henderson was partially ejected from his vehicle, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.
