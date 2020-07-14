A juvenile boy was injured in a Tuesday evening shooting.
Police were called around 6 p.m. Tuesday to Terrace Meadows Apartments, located in the 600 block of Marsha Court, for a shooting with one victim.
A female who told the Tribune she was the victim’s sister said her 12-year-old brother was grilling hot dogs and listening to music outside their apartment when he was shot. A grill, a speaker and a pool of blood on the concrete walkway could be be seen just outside the door of the complex’s most northeast building.
Other apartment residents corroborated that story and said the suspects fled right after the shooting.
It’s not yet known if the 12-year-old was the target or a bystander who was shot by a stray bullet during the incident.
The 12-year-old was flown by helicopter to a hospital. His condition is not known as of Tuesday evening. Police on scene declined to comment due to the ongoing investigation.
