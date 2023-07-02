TIPTON — Nine years after Tipton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jacob Calvin was killed in a rollover crash while on duty, a stretch of Indiana 28 in Tipton County will now be named in his honor.
Per an Indiana Department of Transportation media release, the Indiana 28 bridge that runs over U.S. 31 will be renamed the “Deputy Jacob Calvin Memorial Bridge,” and the move was announced earlier this week during a special ceremony.
On June 28, 2014, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jacob Calvin was on his way to a crash scene when his patrol car traveled off the roadway and rolled multiple times.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At the time of his death, Calvin had served with the sheriff's office for over two years. He had also been a member of the United States Air Force for six years, serving as a military policeman in Iraq.
Prior to that, Calvin was also a member of the Kempton Volunteer Fire Department, according to the release.
