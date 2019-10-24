Two Kokomo men are now under arrest and facing charges related to an armed robbery that occurred in the 900 block of North Bell Street on Wednesday evening.
According to court documents, police responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. and were greeted by a male and female who told officers that they came to the area in an attempt to sell a PlayStation VR bundle to a man they met on Facebook that went by the name “Rob Long.”
When the pair arrived at the residence, they encountered two males — later identified as Nakia R. Terrell, 23, and Ricky T. Walker, 30.
One of the men was armed with a handgun and proceeded to point it at the couple, court records indicated.
Terrell and Walker then fled from the scene on foot with several items, an affidavit stated, and witnesses told police they saw the two men run south in the alley between Bell and Purdum streets before entering a residence in the 700 block of North Bell Street.
Court records noted that as police began securing the area, Terrell and Walker exited that residence, and the two men were taken into police custody without incident.
After obtaining a search warrant, police later located and recovered several items from the property, including Xbox game systems, a large quantity of handguns, long guns, rifles, large quantities of ammunition, several bags of suspected heroin, ecstasy, marijuana, controlled substances and large amounts of counterfeit money, a Kokomo Police Department press release noted.
Terrell and Walker are now each facing a Level 3 felony charge of armed robbery.
Walker is also facing an additional misdemeanor charge of theft after court records indicated he told police of his involvement in another robbery that occurred earlier in the day in the 400 block of North Apperson Way.
They are both being held without bond at the Howard County Jail, and initial hearings have not yet been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.