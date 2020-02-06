Three Kokomo men have been arrested in an alleged homicide and kidnapping incident that happened Monday evening in the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue.
Troy Lamar Wilson, 31, and Uriah Levy, 30, are both currently facing two preliminary counts of criminal confinement and two preliminary counts of aggravated battery, all Level 3 felonies.
Steven Allen, 29, is currently facing a preliminary charge of aiding, inducing, of causing criminal confinement, also a Level 3 felony.
They are all currently being held at the Howard County jail on $500,000 cash bond with no 10%, according to information supplied by the Kokomo Police Department.
Wilson and Allen were both taken into custody on station, police noted, and a citizen tip led authorities to Levy's location Thursday afternoon.
KPD Capt. Tonda Cockrell said that the three men could possibly face additional charges.
Cockrell also noted that authorities are still investigating whether more individuals are involved in the incident, as the current preliminary charges against the three men relate more to the alleged kidnapping than the alleged homicide.
Officers responded to the South Courtland Avenue residence on a report of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, and located the body of Lashay R. Young-Beard, 25, Kokomo, in a fenced-in backyard of the residence.
Young-Beard had suffered an apparent gunshot wound, police said.
While on a search of the property, police also located a 24-year-old Kokomo man in a bathtub, and he was bound with duct tape and binding on his wrist and ankles.
The man told police he had been confined in the residence for 11 days, where he had been battered and burned with hot water. He is currently in stable condition, and police are withholding his identity at this time.
According to Cockrell, the man told officers that Young-Beard and he knew each other and knew the individuals who allegedly were involved in the incident, but Cockrell did not state whether Young-Beard had been held at the residence as well or why she was at that particular residence Monday evening.
