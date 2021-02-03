The Kokomo Police Department is seeking a male they believe was involved in an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday evening on the city’s north side.
According to a department media release, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of North Apperson Way around 7:40 p.m. in reference to the incident.
Upon arrival, the release noted, officers spoke with a juvenile who told authorities he was robbed at gunpoint by an unidentified male while on the walking trail near Bon Air Trailer Park.
The juvenile described the male as approximately 16 or 17 years of age, wearing a ski mask and a gray sweatshirt.
Police said the male was able to take an undisclosed amount of property from the juvenile before fleeing the area, and there were no injuries reported.
During further investigation, police were also able to obtain surveillance footage of the area at the time the incident allegedly occurred, and the public is urged to contact authorities if they can help make proper identification.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.