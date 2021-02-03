Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Windy with rain likely. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will taper off late but it will remain cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.