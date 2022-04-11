A local teenager whose body was found recently near a northside bike trail died by suicide due to an intentional drug overdose, officials say.
According to a Monday Howard County Coroner’s Office media release, toxicology results in the autopsy of Mea L. Rayls, 17, of Kokomo, revealed the teen had the prescription medication Methylphenidate in her system at the time of her death, and officials also stated that investigation conducted by the Kokomo Police Department revealed evidence that “indicated the teen’s intention to do self-harm.”
Howard County Coroner Dr. Steven J. Seele also noted Rayls’ exposure to the cold temperatures, which was anywhere from 21-degrees to 34-degrees at the time, the release stated.
Rayls was initially reported missing Feb. 8, 2022, after she was last seen two days earlier at her residence in the 2500 block of North Main Street, police reports stated at the time.
Rayls’ mother reportedly told officers that her daughter had never run away from home before, and it was unusual that she wouldn’t try to reach out or make contact.
A little over a month later — on March 14 — Rayls’ body was located in some brush in the 3000 block of North Washington Street, and an autopsy conducted the next day by a forensic pathologist from Central Indiana Forensics Associates revealed no evidence of trauma.
Authorities have never publicly mentioned where Rayls might have been between the time of her disappearance and the time her body was located or how long her body had been near the trail in the first place.
