A Howard County jail corrections officer is suing Sheriff Jerry Asher in federal court, alleging that the sheriff is underpaying wages and overtime wages to hourly jail employees in a “systematic, class-wide” manner.
Kelly Partlow filed a class action complaint and a Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) collective action complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana in July, alleging that she and other hourly jail staff are not adequately being paid for time on the job and that the sheriff’s rounding policies for the clock-in and clock-out system are “unlawful” and “substantially rigged” in the sheriff’s department’s favor.
At the crux of the lawsuit is the department’s mandatory 15-minute work meetings, called “roll call” in the lawsuit.
Partlow, in the complaint, alleges that she and her fellow employees are not paid for the 15-minute meeting despite the fact that they are required to attend the meeting and are required to be clocked in and in full work attire.
Since correctional officers’ shifts are 12 hours and correctional officers generally work two days on, then two days off, correctional officers either work four 12-hour shifts in a week (48 hours a week) or three 12-hour shifts a week (36 hours a week). The complaint alleges correctional officers are thus not being paid for 1.75 hours of work hours every two weeks and 1 hour of overtime every two weeks at the very minimum.
“Despite the fact that the ‘Roll Call’ meetings are mandatory, believed to be recorded on the Howard County Jail time clock, and conducted by the Jail Commander or another Howard County Jail supervisor, Asher has willfully refused to pay Partlow and its other Howard County Jail employees for this 15 minute period time each shift,” the complaint states.
In addition, Partlow alleges that the sheriff’s department’s rounding system is not neutral and unlawful.
According to the complaint, the sheriff’s department utilizes a rounding system which rounds either up or down to the closest 15-minute interval using the second minute rule. For example, if an employee clocks in between 5:53 a.m. and 6:07 a.m., it will be treated as a 6 a.m. clock in.
The rounding system is OK under FLSA law as long as it is neutral or in the favor of the employee and not always in favor of the employer. Partlow argues that the department’s attendance and/or disciplinary policy is written in a way that the rounding system is “substantially rigged in Asher’s favor.”
According to the complaint, the jail’s employee handbook requires employees to report to work no more than seven minutes prior to their scheduled start time and to not clock out more than seven minutes after their scheduled stop time unless they receive prior authorization from the sheriff or department head. In addition, the policy says that “consistent non-compliance” with this rule “will be considered in employee evaluations.”
“These two policies, in conjunction with one another and Howard County Jail’s disciplinary policies related to tardiness, make it certain that Howard County Jail employees will: a) never be paid for their time worked up to 7 minutes before and up to 7 minutes after each shift; and b) never work more than 7 minutes before or after each shift in order to trigger a rounding in the employee’s favor and thus get paid for an additional 15 minutes of work time,” the complaint states.
“... In sum, Asher’s time-clock policy, procedure, and practice is used in such a manner that it results, over a period of time, in the failure to compensate their employees properly for all the time they have actually worked, including overtime wages.”
Since the lawsuit was filed as a class and collective action, Partlow states that she plans on using discovery to obtain the names of current and former jail employees and offer them the chance to opt in to the class action lawsuit. The lawsuit is seeking unpaid overtime wages, all unpaid and underpaid wages, reimbursement of attorney fees and expenses and other lawsuit related costs.
When reached for comment, Asher’s lawyers declined to comment due to the case being an ongoing litigation. Asher has not yet formally responded to the complaint, though is expected to file a response by Sept. 14, according to the court docket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.