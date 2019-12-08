A Kokomo couple are facing drug charges after a probation compliance check on Friday turned into an arrest.
At about 3:11 p.m., Indiana State Police troopers, along with officers from the Howard County Probation Office, performed a compliance check on Justin D. Harrison’s apartment in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street.
According to police, troopers saw, in plain view, a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine.
A subsequent search of the apartment led police to find heroin, prescription pills, syringes, a digital scale, marijuana, about $556 in cash and drug paraphernalia, according to an ISP press release.
Harrison, 31, along with Sharitina Shepard, 42, who was in the apartment during the compliance check, were both preliminarily charged with possession of methamphetamine, two counts for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of a dependent, possession of a hypodermic syringe and possession of heroin.
Harrison was also preliminarily charged with dealing methamphetamine.
The couple’s two kids – an eight-year-old daughter and two-year-old son – were also in the apartment at the time and were taken into custody by the local division of Child Services.
Harrison was placed on probation in July after pleading guilty to dealing methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.