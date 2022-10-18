An officer with the Kokomo Police Department charged last month with felony battery in relation to a road rage incident became a suspect after telling a fellow police officer about it while the two were at the shooting range.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Det. Michael Lorona of the Indiana State Police, KPD Sgt. Roy Smith told fellow officer Matt Howard while the two were at the department’s shooting range June 13 that his wrist was hurting because he got into an altercation. Smith continued to tell Howard what happened, according to the affidavit, and added that “no one could know about this.”
It turns out that Howard, according to the affidavit, was the investigating officer on the reported battery of David Morgan, 60, of Swayzee, that occurred May 22 in the parking lot of Grindstone Charley’s, a local restaurant. The incident, at the time, had no suspects because the victim could not identify the alleged perpetrator.
Smith, 42 — who was off duty and in his personal vehicle at the time the incident occurred — is now facing charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. He is currently on administrative leave.
The charges stem from a road rage incident that began, according to the affidavit, when Morgan and his wife were driving westbound on Southway Boulevard on their way to meet family at Grindstone Charley’s. While on Alameda Boulevard, Smith allegedly turned in front of them and then started to make a left turn onto Orleans Drive, causing Morgan’s wife to have to slam on the brakes, according to the affidavit. The man's wife then honked the horn at Smith as she passed Smith’s car.
According to the affidavit, Smith then followed the couple into the parking lot of Grindstone Charley’s.
Both Morgan and Smith then got out of their cars, and while both men say there was an altercation, the answer to who threw the first punch is different depending on who you ask.
Morgan, according to the affidavit, told police during a June 21 interview that he was hit first by Smith. Morgan said he was punched in the right eye and nose, fell down, got back up and was then pushed to the ground by Smith. Morgan then put his hands over his holstered gun as he “feared” Smith would disarm him and shoot him. Smith then got into his car and left.
According to a medical report provided to the ISP detective, Morgan suffered a fractured nose, a fracture to his right eye socket and a fractured rib. Morgan and his wife were shown a photo array and both picked out Smith as the alleged batterer, with 50% and 80% confidence, respectively.
In a June 29 interview with state police, Smith said Morgan flipped him off twice — once when passing him on Southway Boulevard and another time while at the stoplight at the intersection of Southway and Indiana 931.
He told police he followed them to Grindstone Charley’s to figure out why Morgan had flipped him off. Smith told police Morgan got out of his car with his chest pumped out and his fists clenched and then punched Smith in the side of the head.
According to the affidavit, Smith told police he then punched Morgan and a fight ensued. Smith said he had suffered a knot on the front of his head and lacerations on the back of his head due to the fight, but the affidavit says Smith did not have photographs of the injuries.
Whether or not Smith had visible injuries during his police interview is not specifically mentioned in the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, an employee working the drive-thru at the nearby Taco Bell was a witness to the fight and was interviewed. She told police that she believes Smith threw the first punch and that Morgan got in a few punches before he fell to the ground.
The case against Smith has been turned over to a special prosecutor from Tippecanoe County and a special judge from Fulton County.
