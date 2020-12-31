INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the maximum sentence issued to Phillip Epperly, who pled guilty to reckless homicide after his girlfriend died when he crashed into a tree driving 93 mph.
In October 2014, Epperly had downed four beers and took two painkillers before taking his girlfriend, Karla Wolford, for a drive.
An accident reconstruction revealed he was driving approximately 93 mph and did not stop at a stop sign before losing control and striking several objects and then hitting a tree near his home.
According to the appeals court filing, Epperly then dragged an unresponsive Wolford into his home. Police found her lying on the floor, covered in blood, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Epperly initially told police Wolford had been driving, but he later admitted responsibility in the crash.
Four years after Wolford’s death, Epperly pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony. In exchange, a Level 4 felony charge of operating while intoxicated was dropped.
He was then sentenced to 6 years in prison, which is the maximum statutory sentence for reckless homicide.
Epperly appealed the sentencing, arguing the court based its decision that “a reduced or suspended sentence would depreciate the seriousness of the crime” of Wolford’s death, which is an element of reckless homicide.
He argued his commission of reckless homicide was not particularly heinous and therefore undeserving of the maximum sentence, and his character supported a lesser sentence.
The Indiana Court of Appeals soundly rejected those arguments, writing “what makes his crime exceptional is not that Wolford died but how it happened.”
“Epperly dragged Wohlford’s lifeless body from the wreckage and briefly attempted to blame her for her own death,” the court wrote in its opinion. “The circumstances of the crime – not the resulting death – are what render this reckless homicide particularly egregious.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.