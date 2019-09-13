Police are looking for two men who they believe were involved in an armed robbery at a CVS on the west side of Kokomo early Friday morning.
According to a Kokomo Police Department press release, officers were dispatched to the store, located at 2340 W. Sycamore St., where they spoke with witnesses who stated that the two males entered the store shortly before 4 a.m. and took several 100-count pill bottles of Hydrocodone — which is considered a schedule II controlled substance.
Through surveillance footage from the store’s cameras, police were able to put out descriptions of the two men involved in the incident.
One of the men is of thin build and average height and was wearing a black hoodie with an emblem on the left chest area, the release noted. He was also wearing dark jeans or pants and dark tennis shoes.
The other man is also of thin build and average height, wearing a dark hoodie with stripes down the arm and a large Adidas emblem on the back. He was also wearing white gloves, dark pants and possibly black and white Nike Air Jordan shoes.
Both men also had their faces covered and were armed with firearms.
The men eventually left the store through the north drive-through window, the release stated, and a tan 2018 Toyota Camry four-door vehicle was later located unoccupied in the 600 block of West 00 North South.
Police determined the vehicle to be stolen earlier this week from Marion County, and further investigation also led authorities to locate several items from the CVS incident inside that vehicle.
Then on Friday morning, citizens in the area of the Western Woods subdivision located multiple pill bottles on the ground, which matched those that were taken during the incident, the release indicated.
That finding has led police to urge all residents who have home surveillance systems, especially in that area, to review them for any possible images of the two men or the Camry.
If you have any information about this case that can help police, you are asked to call Capt. Teresa Galloway at 765-456-7326 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also anonymously contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
