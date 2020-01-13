GREENTOWN — Two people are dead following an alleged shooting incident at Casey's General Store, 9011 E. 00 NS, in Greentown.
According to a press release by the Howard County Sheriff's Office, officers with the Greentown Police Department conducted a welfare check on a vehicle in the parking lot of the convenience store around 6:30 p.m. and located the bodies of two unidentified individuals slumped over in that vehicle.
The deceased — a male and female — both had sustained visible gunshot wounds, the release noted.
Police at this time have not released their identities or what relation the man and woman had to each other, pending further investigation.
Authorities also believe that Monday night's incident was an isolated event and therefore poses no danger to the public, the release indicated.
A Tribune photographer on scene stated that authorities also spent several minutes photographing a second vehicle outside Casey's on Monday night, but it's still unclear what, if any, connection that vehicle had to the incident.
This investigation is still ongoing, and this story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.