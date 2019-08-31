The Howard County Sheriff's Department is warning the public of a telephone scam in which callers are posing as Capt. Jordan Buckley.
Dispatch has received several calls in the last two days of reports of a caller identifying themselves as Capt. Buckley of the Howard County Sheriffs Office and soliciting donations for some made-up cause. The caller generally requests gift cards or money transfers.
Deputies say at least one person has fallen victim to the scam. Deputies say members of the sheriff's department will never contact residents via phone requesting money for any reason. This includes donations, warrants, taxes, etc.
Although 99.9% of these scams are foreign based, residents are still encouraged to call (765-457-1105) and let deputies know when they are occurring so that they can warn others.
