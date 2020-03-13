One of the recently fired Howard County Correctional officers gave money, alcohol, food and engaged in sexual acts with an inmate, court documents allege.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Tyler Swygert, 21, had a sometimes intimate relationship with former county jail inmate Ariana Wagner, 21, that included sexually explicit phone conversations, physical touching and the exchanging of hundreds of messages and phone calls.
Swygert was charged Thursday with official misconduct, a Level 6 felony, and trafficking with an inmate, a class A misdemeanor. He is currently being held at the Howard County Jail on $10,000 bond, no 10% cash bond allowed.
Howard County jail staff were tipped off by a separate female inmate that Swygert had been putting money in Wagner’s commissary account while Wagner was incarcerated at the Rockville Correctional Facility, a claim that was confirmed by prison staff, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Further investigation into Howard County jail’s inmate messaging system by Lt. Justin Christmas, of the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, discovered that Swygert, under the alias Khali Daniel, had messaged Wagner roughly 255 times between Jan. 1 and Jan. 15 and had taken 267 phone calls from the jail to his personal cell phone.
Several of the phone conversations between Wagner and Swygert contained sexually explicit conversations and talks that the two had sexual contact while Wagner was at the jail and that Swygert had smuggled in food, candy, alcohol and gum to give to Wagner, according to the affidavit.
When questioned, Swygert admitted to giving Wagner food, including chicken from Buffalo Wild Wings and chicken nuggets from McDonald's and vodka poured in shampoo containers, according to the affidavit.
Swygert, according to the affidavit, also admitted to having “physical contact” with Wagner approximately 14 times, including kissing her multiple times and in one incident touching her breasts and bare buttock.
Swygert was one of six now ex-jail officers who were recently fired due to what officials are calling “improper activities with inmates.”
A Howard County Prosecutor’s office press release Friday said the office has chosen not to file charges against two of the fired correctional officers. It didn't specify which two former employees or whether or not any of the other three fired would face any charges.
SHOOTING DEATH OF YOGI OLIVAREZ
Wagner was charged, and later pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to 30 years in prison, in connection to the June 2018 shooting death of Yogi Olivarez.
On June 28, 2018, police located Yogi Olivarez’s body inside a truck at the intersection of Clinton and Kentucky drives. He had a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Wagner also told police at the time that she had been homeless for about two years and stayed where she could, ending up that night with some friends at the Super 8 Motel, court records indicated.
Olivarez had driven to the motel to pick Wagner up to get some food, police reports stated, and Wagner ended up getting inside his truck.
A few minutes later, witnesses said they heard a popping sound come from the vehicle, and then the truck stopped, court records indicated.
That’s when Wagner left the vehicle and stated she shot Olivarez after he refused to stop the truck.
During another interview with police, Wagner said that she knew Olivarez kept a gun under his seat. Wagner then noted that while in the vehicle, she grabbed for that firearm and pointed it at Olivarez’s head, police reports stated at the time.
When Olivarez wouldn’t stop the truck, Wagner said she then proceeded to shoot him in the side, push his foot off the gas pedal and drive the truck to the intersection of Clinton and Kentucky drives because she knew it would be discovered there by police.
In that same police interview, a detective ended up telling Wagner that authorities had possession of the gun, and a witness claimed it was actually his and not Olivarez’s.
It was then that Wagner admitted to authorities that she actually had taken the gun that was used in the incident from someone else in the motel, court documents indicated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.