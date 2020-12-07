Nineteen months after police conducted a drug raid they called Operation Law and Order, the Kokomo Police Department Drug Task Force — along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and KPD's K-9 Unit have released the findings of another investigation into recent drug activity in Kokomo.
It's called "Operation Almost Real," beginning in January 2020 and culminating this past week in 47 arrests and the seizure of drugs, firearms, over $98,000 in U.S. currency and even a bullet proof vest.
According to a KPD media release, detectives conducted approximately 117 controlled drug buys over the course of the operation. A controlled drug buy is a purchase of an illegal controlled substance that is monitored by the police.
The results of those buys included police seizing approximately 8.2 pounds of methamphetamine, around 118.57 grams of heroin and 1,143 grams of marijuana, seventeen guns, two 100 round drum magazines, $98,451 in cash, three money counting machines and four vehicles, the release stated.
And of those arrested, authorities also say six of them are now facing federal drug distribution charges in the United States Southern District of Indiana.
Police said no one was injured during the execution of any of the arrests, but they are still attempting to locate four individuals whom they believe played a role in the drug investigation.
Authorities are now asking the public that if you know the whereabouts of Kenneth Bradley, Gregory Ryan, Michael Swope or Devario Hauser, you are urged to contact Sgt. Aaron Tarrh at 765-456-7204 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
