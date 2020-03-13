One of the six correctional officers fired recently is now facing a felony charge.
Tyler Swygert, 21, is facing charges of official misconduct, a level 6 felony, and trafficking with an inmate, a class A misdemeanor, according to a press release from the Howard County Prosecutor's office.
According to the Howard County Sheriff Department, Swygert had an inappropriate relationship with a convicted felon, a direct violation of department policy, and was fired once the violation was found out. Swygert was hired in January of 2019.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Swygert, but has not been served as of Thursday afternoon. Howard County Superior Court I Judge William Menges has set Swygert's bond at $10,000, no 10% cash allowed.
The other five fired were Sgt. Jordan Carpenter, Cpl. Mychael Salinas, Sgt. Noah Pyke, Officer Jonathan Snow and Officer Trevon Johnson.
