The FBI executed a search warrant at a Howard County home today where it is alleged that various acts of animal cruelty and abuse took place. One person was taken into custody.
FBI agents and other law enforcement officials were seen Tuesday going in and out of a home near W. 200 North and 300 West.
The FBI spokesperson in Indianapolis, Chris Bavender, confirmed that a warrant had been executed and referred all other questions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson in Indianapolis, Steve Whitaker, who did not immediately return calls for comment.
This story is developing and will be updated.
