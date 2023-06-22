Firefighters spent several hours Thursday morning extinguishing a fire that broke out at an abandoned house in the 900 block of East Dixon Street.
Officials were called to the scene shortly after 1 a.m., according to a Kokomo Fire Department run report, and the structure was fully engulfed by that time.
Investigators also noted in the report that the intensity of the fire eventually led to a total collapse of the structure’s roof, and construction piling that fell on top of each other also made “the effort of fully extinguishing the fire very difficult.”
That prompted officials on scene to call for city assistance with an excavator, the report stated, which helped quickly knock down the residence’s remaining existing walls so that firefighters could officially extinguish the blaze.
Due to the heavy amount of smoke, firefighters also had to ventilate a nearby residence, per the report, but it didn’t appear that any other structures were harmed in the incident.
There were also no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.