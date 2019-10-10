Five people were arrested on numerous drug charges after law enforcement conducted a home visit in the 800 block of East Gerhart Street Wednesday afternoon.
According to Kokomo Police Department Capt. Tonda Cockrell, officers with the drug task force assisted in-home detention officials at the residence, where they located over 13 grams of methamphetamine and six grams of heroin, as well as suspected LSD and other drug paraphernalia.
Cockrell said the owners of the home, Joshua Hurlock, 46, and Jennifer Stiner, 47, were both arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance, all Level 6 felonies.
There were also three other occupants inside the residence at the time of the arrest.
Joseph A. Geary, 34, Kokomo, was arrested on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Carli Reeves, 28, Kokomo, was arrested on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor, and Thomas Allen Stout, 45, was arrested on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Cockrell said that a child also lived inside the residence, though it was unclear if the juvenile was home at the time of the incident.
That child has since been removed by the Howard County Child Services Department, Cockrell noted.
