In this file photo from July 10, 2019, KPD arrest a man after he crashed following a 10 minute chase at high speeds through Kokomo streets. After crashing, the man tried to run but was stopped by police. As they cuffed him he was held to the ground but was released after about 20 seconds. He gave no more resistance after being taken into custody at Purdum and Jefferson Streets. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune file photo