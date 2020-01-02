Police charged an Indianapolis man recently for what they believe was his role in a November 2019 armed robbery at the CVS Pharmacy on West Markland Avenue.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Tyrel Bartlett, 21, was arrested last month on felony charges of armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
He is currently being held at the Marion County Jail and awaiting extradition to Howard County, the release noted.
On Nov. 11, police were dispatched to CVS — located at 610 W. Markland Ave. — and were told by witnesses at the scene that there were three men who entered the building wearing ski marks and armed with handguns.
One of the men approached the front counter and demanded cash from the register, reports stated at the time, while the other two men jumped the counter at the pharmacy and demanded opioids from the pharmacist.
After not obtaining any of their demands, one of the men fled out the front door of the store, while the other two jumped out the drive-thru window, police noted.
The three then fled south across Markland Avenue and got into separate vehicles.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Police are still asking the public for help in identifying and locating the other two men they believe to be involved in the incident, and anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
