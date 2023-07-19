An Indianapolis man is facing rape and child molest charges after police say he raped a 13-year-old girl from Kokomo.
Ahmed Salat, 18, is facing felony rape and child molest charges after police say he traveled to Kokomo to smoke marijuana with a juvenile and then forced the girl to have sex with him.
Salat has pleaded not guilty and is currently incarcerated in the Howard County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Salat picked up the 13-year-old at her house either late on July 12 or in the early morning of July 13 and then drove her to Mohawk Park in Indian Heights. After making a marijuana cigarette and smoking it, Salat asked the girl to get in the back seat.
According to the affidavit, the 13-year-old told police Salat then began kissing her neck, and she told him she did not want to have sex, but he did not listen. Afterward, Salat dropped the young girl back off at her home.
The 13-year-old was later taken to a local hospital because she was bleeding and was experiencing “a lot of pain and discomfort” due to the alleged sexual assault, according to the affidavit.
Police collected the clothes the young girl was wearing that night, and she was taken to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis for a sexual assault evidence collection kit completed.
Police also browsed the young girl’s cell phone and found a text message conversation between her and a number where the two were scheduling a meetup to smoke marijuana. Police were able to identify Salat through the phone number, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, the 13-year-old identified Salat out of a photo array as the man who she said raped her.
Salat was arrested in Indianapolis without incident. A jury trial is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Salat is facing similar charges in Shelby County.
According to online court records, Salat is facing felony charges of child molesting, child solicitation and possession of child pornography and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana for his alleged role of forcing a 13-year-old from Shelby County to have sex with him.
According to the affidavit, Salat and the 13-year-old from Shelby County met on Snapchat. During a meetup between the two, the young girl told police she and Salat smoked what he said was marijuana in his vehicle, but the juvenile told police she believes it was something else because she felt strange after smoking it.
Salat then, the girl told police, forced her to perform oral sex and have sexual intercourse with him.
According to the affidavit, Salat also video recorded the alleged sexual assault.
Salat was arrested and charged in the Shelby County case in March. He was released from the Shelby County Jail shortly thereafter on bond, according to online court records.
