Three Indianapolis women have been charged with robbing a store in the Markland Mall.
Alexis Drake, 23, Alaejacia McIntyre, 21, and Myeisha M. Watts, 26, all face preliminary felony charges of robbery, theft and resisting law enforcement. Drake also faces additional preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and a leaving the scene of a crash.
According to a press release from the Kokomo Police Department, police were called to the mall on a report of three women who had stolen several pairs of UGG boots from Englin's Footwear, threatened to pepper spray mall security and who fled southbound on Ind. 931 in a blue Chevy Malibu.
According to the release, Howard County Sheriff's Department deputies located the vehicle at Ind. 931 and 400 South and tried to perform a traffic stop, but the suspects fled from police going southbound.
Police with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department were able to successfully deploy stop sticks and the pursuit ended in the area of Clay Terrace Shopping Center in Carmel. No injuries were reported.
According to police, suspects threw stolen property, much of it from other Central Indiana stores, from the car during the pursuit. Police found several items of clothing and UGG boots from the car as well, according to the release.
