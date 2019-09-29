Four were injured, one critically, in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 Saturday afternoon.
According to a preliminary investigation by the Indiana State Police, Krista Shepherd, 38, of South Bend, was driving a 2011 Ford Edge southbound on U.S. 31. The highway was backed up due to a lane restriction.
However, according to an ISP press release distributed Sunday, Shepherd did not slow down, rear-ending a 2009 Chrysler minivan driven by Kokomo resident Tamara Burton, 57.
The impact caused Burton to rear end a 2012 Chevy Traverse driven by Barbara Rohde, 58, of Peru.
Shepherd and Rohde were transported by ambulance to Community Howard Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release, and were both released.
Burton and Linda Taylor, 63, of Russiaville and a passenger in Burton’s vehicle, were both flown to a Fort Wayne hospital. Burton was treated and released, according to the release. At last check, Taylor is in critical condition.
The crash is still under investigation.
