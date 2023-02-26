A death investigation is underway after an inmate in the Howard County Jail was found dead Sunday morning.
Donald Helton, 64, of Kokomo was found “unconscious and unresponsive” at 11:40 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the release, CPR was given to Helton and paramedics from Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo responded to the scene, but Helton was pronounced dead at 12:05 p.m.
An autopsy by the Howard County Coroner’s Office is scheduled for Monday to determine a cause of death.
Helton is the second county inmate to die in the jail in recent months.
Rick Bartel, 51, of Peru died in the jail Oct. 29, 2022. An autopsy by Howard County Coroner Steve Seele determined Bartel died of natural causes, specifically bilateral pulmonary emboli due to deep vein thrombosis. Bilateral pulmonary emboli typically occurs when a blood clot blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung.
