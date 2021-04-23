PERU — A jury trial is set to begin Tuesday in the case against a former Miami Correctional Facility inmate accused of killing another inmate in June 2019.
Phillip Sadler, 55, is facing a single charge of murder, a Level 1 felony, for his alleged role in the incident.
The charge stems from an incident that occurred on or around June 10, 2019, when authorities located the body of prison inmate Lannie Morgan, 70.
According to court documents at the time, Morgan was found lying face down on his bed inside his prison cell at the facility.
He was unresponsive, blue and not breathing, court documents indicated, and there were also scratches on his neck.
An autopsy later revealed that Morgan died of suffocation due to smothering.
During a police interview with Sadler — who was not a cellmate of Morgan’s but did reside in the same unit — the inmate said that he had recently heard about the reason Morgan was in prison, and he also noted that he ended up killing Morgan over it, court records stated.
Morgan, of South Bend, was serving 30 years after pleading guilty in 2011 to two charges of child molesting and one count of incest.
Sadler also told police that he had gone into Morgan’s cell, took the cloth off of an electronic tablet and jumped on top of Morgan, covering his nose and mouth with the cloth, an affidavit noted.
The inmate then said that Morgan resisted for a few minutes before he stopped moving, court records stated, and that’s when Sadler removed the cloth and later threw it in a trash can.
Sadler was originally sentenced in June 2017 to 16 years for aggravated battery, the Indiana Department of Correction indicates, and he also has other incidents of battery and sexual related charges that date back 30 years.
His earliest release date for those convictions is scheduled for August 2034.
With this new charge — if convicted — Sadler could be facing the rest of his life in prison.
Scheduled to last four days, the trial begins with jury selections at 9 a.m. Tuesday inside Miami Superior Court 1.
