Staff shortages and increasing food prices have hit both the Howard County Sheriff’s Department and the Kinsey Youth Center hard.
Both Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher and Kinsey Youth Center Director Jeff Lipinski were in front of the Howard County Council last week requesting and receiving approval for additional appropriations and transfers for the two department’s meal funds and the sheriff department’s correctional officer and 911 dispatch overtime funds, totaling $210,540.
Both officials said rising food costs have eroded their 2022 approved food budgets. Food prices nationally have risen more than 11% in September from the year before, according to the most recent consumer price index data.
That increase has caused the cost of one meal served at the Howard County Jail to around $1 to $1.45, according to Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher. The jail serves approximately 550,000 meals a year.
The department has budgeted more money for food in next year’s budget, but this year the sheriff requested an additional appropriation of $135,000 for inmate meals.
Similarly, Jeff Lipinski, director of the Kinsey Youth Center, said the juvenile detention center’s 2022 food budget has also been “suffering” due to rising food costs. His transfer request from other funds to the Kinsey food fund totaled $9,000.
In addition to rising food costs, both departments are suffering from being chronically short staffed.
The county budgets for a total of 48 correctional officers. As of last week, the number of county correctional officers sits at 34, Asher said. Kinsey is down eight shift supervisors from fully staffed, Lipinski said.
Additionally, the county’s 911 dispatch center is four dispatchers short, Asher said.
As such, Asher requested a transfer from correctional officers salary fund to overtime in the amount of $55,000, as well as $17,500 from various funds to the part time correctional officers fund.
Asher said he worked a weekend dispatch shift last month after a dispatcher had to take time off to attend a family funeral and no one else was available to cover.
“I can’t tell you how difficult it is to work dispatch,” Asher said.
