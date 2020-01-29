After disappearing for more than a month, a 17-year-old Kokomo male who ended up escaping from the Kinsey Youth Center in December has now been arrested in Arkansas.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, investigators located Leevontay Brown in Heber Springs, Arkansas, where they believe he had been staying for an unspecified amount of time. Police did not state in the release who, if anyone, Brown was staying with and what possible connection the teenager had to the area.
Brown was first arrested by KPD officers during a traffic stop in the 1400 block of North Davis Road on Dec. 11, 2019, on charges of resisting law enforcement, battery on a police officer, dealing marijuana, possession of a firearm without a permit and possession of stolen property, the release stated.
After that arrest, Brown was taken to Kinsey but escaped shortly after arrival, the release noted.
On Tuesday, Brown was taken into custody by Heber Springs police on an active arrest warrant out of Howard Superior Court 4 for failure to appear on the armed robbery charge, a Level 3 felony, and the release noted that no injuries were reported during Brown’s apprehension.
Brown is still awaiting extradition back to Kokomo, where he will be housed at the Howard County Jail, police officials said on Tuesday.
Anyone with additional information on this case is urged to contact Det. Scott Purtee at 765-456-7322 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
