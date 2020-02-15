A house fire Saturday evening lead to the death of one person and seriously injured another.
One was killed in the fire at 1827 S. Lafountain St. and another who was also in the house at the time was seriously injured, according to people at the scene and a Kokomo Fire Department press release. The person injured was first taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to an Indianapolis Hospital, according to KFD Chief Chris Frazier
According to Frazier, two local civilians attempted to rescue the two in the house; both of the civilians were treated at the scene by medics and were released shortly thereafter.
Neighbors said the front of the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters first arrived. The cause of the fire and the name of the victims have not yet been released as of Saturday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.