A Kokomo man was arrested Tuesday after a lengthy standoff with SWAT officials at a hotel on the city's southeast side.
According to a Howard County Sheriff's Office media release, deputies went to the Baymont Inn, 1709 E. Lincoln Road, at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in an attempt to serve four arrest warrants to Michael W. Dennis, 36.
After making verbal contact, Dennis then began barricading the entry door to his room, the release indicated, and it was then that deputies deployed a chemical agent underneath the door in an attempt to get Dennis to exit peacefully.
Deputies then began to deploy additional chemical agents, the release noted, prompting Dennis to state, "If you start spraying, I'll start shooting."
Due to the escalating nature of the incident, police then set up a perimeter, evacuated adjacent rooms and called for HCSO's SWAT Team and Negotiators.
At one point during the several hours of negotiations, Dennis did fire one round from a handgun and demanded SWAT leave the area, but officials were able to eventually deploy several cannisters of CS gas into the room in an effort to force him to surrender.
By that time, the release noted, Dennis had retreated into the bathroom of the hotel room and further barricaded himself, threatening officers that he would shoot anyone — including himself — if authorities attempted to enter.
At approximately 5:45 p.m., over seven hours after officials first arrived on scene to serve the warrants, Dennis peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident. He is being held at the Howard County Jail.
Along with the active warrants for failure to appear and two active warrants for petition to revoke, Dennis is now facing additional charges of criminal recklessness, a Leve 5 felony, and resisting arrest, a Level 6 felony.
An initial hearing on the new charges is still pending, and police say no one was injured during Tuesday's incident.
