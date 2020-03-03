A Kokomo man who police believe shot another man in the leg last month on the city’s north side has now been arrested and charged
Johnathon Michael Beatty, 33, is currently facing charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony, after police arrested him without incident on an outstanding warrant near the intersection of North and Bell streets late Monday night.
The charges stem from a shooting incident that occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, in the 700 block of East North Street, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.
The release states that when officers arrived on scene, they located 33-year-old Kokomo resident Reed M. Turner, who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.
He was transported to St. Vincent Hospital for treatment, and police have not released any further update on his condition.
During a police interview with Beatty’s girlfriend — detailed in a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office — the alleged incident began after a confrontation between Beatty and Turner outside Turner’s residence in the 700 block of East North Street.
The woman also told authorities that Beatty and her went back to their nearby residence after the initial incident, but Beatty then returned to Turner’s house by himself a short time later, court documents stated.
Beatty’s girlfriend then said that she heard two gunshots, and Beatty returned home about five minutes later, admitting to her that he shot Turner, the affidavit noted.
The alleged gun that was used in the incident — a Heritage Rough Rider .22 pistol — was registered as stolen a couple weeks before the incident occurred, and the affidavit stated that that same firearm was later located in the washing machine of Beatty’s residence.
Beatty is currently behind held at the Howard County jail on a $500,000 cash bond with no 10%.
