A Kokomo man was arrested over the weekend after police say he fired several gunshots inside his home while intoxicated.
Steven Desoto, 50, is now facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, for his alleged role in the incident.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of West Markland Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Saturday in reference to a report of a home invasion in progress.
Upon arrival, officers heard gunshots coming from inside the house, the release stated.
Desoto — the homeowner — told police that he was shooting at intruders inside his residence, though further investigation into the incident indicated that no home invasion had actually occurred, the release noted.
Police also learned that Desoto was intoxicated at the time, and a juvenile relative was the only other person located inside the home.
Officers said there were no injuries reported.
Desoto was placed into custody without incident, and he is currently being held without bond at the Howard County jail.
An initial hearing in Howard Superior Court 3 is pending.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Sgt. Rich Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or by email at rbenzinger@cityofkokomo.org. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
