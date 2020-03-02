A Kokomo man is facing an attempted murder charge after police investigated an early Monday morning in a shooting incident on the city's north side that left one vehicle riddled with bullet holes.
No injuries were reported in the incident, but police did arrest 23-year-old Treyshon Derrick Lamont Banks on preliminary charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Level 5 felony, according to a Kokomo Police Department media release.
Around 12:37 a.m. Monday, officers were called to a residence in the 900 block of East Elm Street in reference to the shooting incident, the release stated.
The release also noted that when officers arrived, a 25-year-old woman told police that someone — later identified as Banks — allegedly shot several times at her occupied vehicle.
Banks was arrested and transported to the Howard County jail, the release noted, where he is currently being held without bond.
An initial hearing in Howard Circuit Court has not yet been set, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Det. Brent Wines at 765-456-7342 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
