A Kokomo man has been charged with murder after police say he killed his girlfriend.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of West Taylor Street shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday in reference to an unconscious and unresponsive person.
It was there that they found the body of Elizabeth Rodriguez, 40, of Kokomo. Police have not provided any further information about the nature or cause of her death. An autopsy is set for Tuesday at Community Howard Regional Health.
Police later arrested James M. Charles, 28, in connection with Rodriguez's death, and preliminarily charged him with murder. He is currently being held without bond at the Howard County jail.
His initial conference in Howard Superior Court 1 is still pending, per court records.
The case remains under investigation, and police are asking anyone in the area of the 1200 block of West Taylor Street to check their home surveillance security systems and contact the department with any footage that may assist in the case.
Anyone with any additional information is also urged to contact Sgt. Rich Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
