A Kokomo man was shot in the chest by his brother after the two struggled for a handgun following an argument, according to Lafayette police.
The two brothers — Joshua and John Cunningham, both 23, — were passengers in a car driving in Lafayette when the two started fighting. According to the Lafayette Journal & Courier, Lafayette police say one of the brothers brandished a handgun, and the two began struggling for control of the gun.
During the struggle Joshua Cunningham was shot. According to the Courier, the driver of the vehicle sped to IU Health Arnett, and Joshua Cunningham was dropped off at the hospital around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. As of Monday, he was listed in stable condition.
Lafayette police arrested John Cunnningham on a preliminary charge of false reporting, the Courier reported. He has since bonded out of the Tippecanoe County Jail.
As of Tuesday morning, no formal charges have been filed in the shooting, according to online court records.
